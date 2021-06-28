



CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday said it had not yet made a decision on whether the local government elections would be free and fair.

The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.

The inquiry, headed by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, kicked off on Monday in Johannesburg and will this week hear arguments for and against the postponement of the October local polls.

READ: Moseneke acknowledges elections report urgency as IEC gears up for by-elections

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo made the first oral submission as the inquiry kicked off.

He said the inquiry was established after concerns about the elections were raised by political parties.

“Concerns have been expressed by some parties that the elections this year may not be free and fair given the impact of COVID-19 as well as the measures government has undertaken to curb the spread of the pandemic.”

ALSO READ: What the IEC’s preparedness for local govt elections amid COVID looks like

As far as the fairness of the elections was concerned, Mamabolo said the jury was still out.

“No such decision has been reached at this point on the side of the commission. We are eagerly awaiting the final report.”

The inquiry continues.

WATCH LIVE: Justice Moseneke Inquiry Part 2

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair