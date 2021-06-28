IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday said it had not yet made a decision on whether the local government elections would be free and fair.
The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.
The inquiry, headed by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, kicked off on Monday in Johannesburg and will this week hear arguments for and against the postponement of the October local polls.
READ: Moseneke acknowledges elections report urgency as IEC gears up for by-elections
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo made the first oral submission as the inquiry kicked off.
He said the inquiry was established after concerns about the elections were raised by political parties.
“Concerns have been expressed by some parties that the elections this year may not be free and fair given the impact of COVID-19 as well as the measures government has undertaken to curb the spread of the pandemic.”
ALSO READ: What the IEC’s preparedness for local govt elections amid COVID looks like
As far as the fairness of the elections was concerned, Mamabolo said the jury was still out.
“No such decision has been reached at this point on the side of the commission. We are eagerly awaiting the final report.”
The inquiry continues.
WATCH LIVE: Justice Moseneke Inquiry Part 2
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair
Source : Twitter
More from Politics
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday
The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.Read More
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination
National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, calling it a hammer blow on tavern owners once again.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule of 'moving ground' every time he was in trouble.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.Read More
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.Read More
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order
The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.Read More
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list
The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were appointed on merit as well as that it's still the most diverse party in the country.Read More
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
More from Local
'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later
John Perlman speaks to Rehana Moosajee, the former Joburg MMC for Transport, and _Daily Maverick_ associate editor Ferial Haffajee to find out what could be delaying the Louis Botha Rea Vaya project.Read More
There are questions as to whether we needed a blanket alcohol ban - Expert
Professor Alex Van der Heever of the Wits University School of Governance says the original restrictions introduced weeks ago were based on what worked in summer.Read More
Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown
Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali tells Clement Manyathela that if government is committed to not destroying the economy, then they have to meet companies halfway to save them.Read More
Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners help rebuild burnt-down house of 70-year-old man
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the chairperson of Kasi 2 Kasi Phillimon Fakude about this project.Read More
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday
The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.Read More
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination
National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, calling it a hammer blow on tavern owners once again.Read More
We are in a crisis and we need to mobilise resources - Professor Koleka Mlisana
Co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Professor Koleka Mlisana talks about adjusted level 4.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,036 new cases and 122 deaths
The Health Department says 2,684,999 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
EXPLAINER: Containment measures as SA moves to adjusted Level 4
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Cabinet will assess the impact of these interventions after 14 days to determine whether they need to be maintained or adjusted.Read More