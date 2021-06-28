Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
EOH sues its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:14
Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts over level 4 lockdown restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:15
Lockdown alert level 4: What should have the government done to cushion businesses that are in distress
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior Economist at TIPS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Power - owner at Nature's Gold honey
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Smartwatches that have a pulse oximeter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Domestic workers future prospects looks grim according to SweepSouth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Maree - co-founder at Mugg & Bean
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini, Jazz Musician
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair

28 June 2021 3:13 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Independent Electoral Commission
Sy Mamabolo
2021 local government elections
local government elections
Moseneke Inquiry

The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday said it had not yet made a decision on whether the local government elections would be free and fair.

The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.

The inquiry, headed by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, kicked off on Monday in Johannesburg and will this week hear arguments for and against the postponement of the October local polls.

READ: Moseneke acknowledges elections report urgency as IEC gears up for by-elections

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo made the first oral submission as the inquiry kicked off.

He said the inquiry was established after concerns about the elections were raised by political parties.

"Concerns have been expressed by some parties that the elections this year may not be free and fair given the impact of COVID-19 as well as the measures government has undertaken to curb the spread of the pandemic."

ALSO READ: What the IEC's preparedness for local govt elections amid COVID looks like

As far as the fairness of the elections was concerned, Mamabolo said the jury was still out.

“No such decision has been reached at this point on the side of the commission. We are eagerly awaiting the final report.”

The inquiry continues.

WATCH LIVE: Justice Moseneke Inquiry Part 2

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair




