NTA says taxi sector will feel most impact of lockdown among transport business
Non-essential and non-business-related travel in and out of Gauteng is banned under level 4 lockdown for the next two weeks. How will this affect the taxi industry?
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says its industry will be hardest hit among public transport modes and is concerned about the lockdown's impact on business.
You look at other modes of transport, people that are carrying the minority of the commuting masses do get government support even though they will also carry 70% of their loading capacity, but at the end of the day, they get their full subsidies from government.Theo Malele, Spokesperson for the National Taxis Alliance
Yes, we would like to see this pandemic brought down, it's just a pity that we're not getting any support from government.Theo Malele, Spokesperson for the National Taxis Alliance
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
