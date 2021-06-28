Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Food Lover's Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer

28 June 2021 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nature’s Gold Honey owner Debbie Power, and Food Lover's Market CEO Brian Coppin.

  • Debbie Power trademarked “Nature’s Gold” in 2011

  • In 2019, Power spotted a Food Lover’s Market ad for a honey range called Nature’s Gold

  • The matter now seems to be resolved

© kriachko/123rf.com

In March, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield reported on a trademark dispute between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market (FLM).

Power and her husband Andrew trademarked their product as “Nature’s Gold” in 2011.

In 2019, Power saw an FLM advertisement for an in-house honey range also called Nature’s Gold.

In the March interview, FLM's legal director said it was willing to negotiate the purchase of the trademark or, alternatively, it would change the brand.

RELATED: Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

Whitfield asked Power for an update (scroll up to listen).

He also spoke to FLM CEO Brian Coppin.

They continue to sell honey under the 'Nature’s Gold' name… For the last three years, they sold honey in their shops under my name…

Debbie Power, owner - Nature's Gold Honey

I offered to fly to Durban to meet Debbie… We recalled the stock… We’ve sent an instruction to stores to take everything off…

Brian Coppin, CEO - Food Lover's Market

We didn’t know we were trading under her name… We were advised that nobody could own the words ‘Nature’ and ‘Gold’… I don’t think we acted dishonourably at all…

Brian Coppin, CEO - Food Lover's Market

It’s a small victory for me. It took almost three years… Big corporates cannot do this and get away with it…. If people like you didn’t bring it to life, nothing would’ve happened!

Debbie Power, owner - Nature's Gold Honey

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer




