'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later
In this week's edition of #FixMyJoburg, we look into Rea Vaya.
Why is the Louis Botha leg of Rea Vaya not working yet years after construction kicked off?
The route is meant to connect the Alexandra township to the Johannesburg CBD and Sandton CBD.
It’s a multiple set of bus stops that have been completed, but there are no buses running yet.
John Perlman speaks to Rehana Moosajee, the former Joburg MMC for Transport under former mayor Parks Tau, and Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to find out what could be delaying the Louis Botha Rea Vaya project.
It has been very, very sad to actually see the delay in the rollout of phase 1c, particularly if you take into account that with phase 1A, it was the first bus rapid transit system on the continent, there were major issues with resistance to the project... but phase 1A was delivered in under three years.Rehana Moosajee, Former Joburg MMC for Transport
I think what's most frustrating is Joburg's inability, through successive administrations, to emphatically look at the ANC manifesto of 2011. The ANC promised to deliver phase 1C by 2016...Rehana Moosajee, Former Joburg MMC for Transport
Listen to the full interview below...
