We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
-
Domestic worker earnings have decreased
-
SweepSouth Kenya is doing well
-
The company hopes to open in Nigeria within the next few months
Domestic workers are forced to take on debt to make ends meet, according to a SweepSouth report on conditions in the industry.
SweepSouth is an online platform for booking, managing, and paying for home cleaning services.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor (scroll up to listen).
People understand how to continue safely… Many people are just tired of the harsher restrictions…Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
There’s been a huge decrease in earnings… It’s still not recovered… a huge increase in unemployment… In South Africa, legislation protects domestic workers…Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
Kenya is going well… We’re poised to launch in Nigeria within the next month or two…Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121634940_hand-brushing-toilet-bathroom-floor.html
