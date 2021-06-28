Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels
A “pulse oximeter” is an oxygen level monitoring device, typically placed on a fingertip.
For patients with Covid-19, pulse oximetry helps with the early detection of silent or “happy” hypoxia, in which the patients still look and feel comfortable, despite perilously low oxygen levels.
Silent hypoxia may occur in patients that have not been hospitalised.
Low oxygen levels may indicate severe Covid-19-related pneumonia, requiring ventilation.
In addition to pulse oximeters for professional use, many inexpensive "consumer" models are available.
Some smartwatches have a pulse oximeter function.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Toby Shapshak (Publisher at Stuff magazine) to discuss smartwatches with this function (scroll up to listen).
It [pulse oximeters] was never important to people like me [before Covid-19] …Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Of the three, the Samsung doesn’t do pulse oximeters, but it does everything else…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
The Garmin is an unbelievable watch… It’s really accurate… They are extraordinary… You can charge it using solar… very good pulse oximeter…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
The Huawei is about R1600, which is very good… a small device, but I’m very impressed…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
I’ve given up on Fitbit… the Sense is a hell of a good device…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/smart-watch-apple-technology-style-821558/
