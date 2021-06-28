Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report Ray White speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for reaction on the findings revealing that he was not involved in the pr... 30 June 2021 5:51 PM
'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudential... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 8:31 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
consumer goods
absa insights
Sponsored Content
great staggering
Consumer goods and services

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You do not just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

If we thought we were dealing with disruption before, 2020 wiped the slate clean and has forced everybody to reconfigure, reassess, and hopefully recalibrate as soon as possible according to Dion Chang, trend analyst and founder of Flux Trends.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced humanity to change the way it thinks about its future – and while most great recalibrations have taken place over protracted periods, this pandemic is different.

“This hit us with a full whammy,” Chang says, noting that technology adoption and working from home practices were accelerated by about five years.

Within a space of 12 months, everything had to change.

Dion Chang, trend analyst and founder - Flux Trends

The recalibration was “absolutely” needed, according to Chang, and has forced businesses that were reluctant to make any change to take the plunge or face falling behind.

Chang refers to “the great staggering”, which describes the time between the first hard lockdown and a ‘better normal’ in the future and urges businesses to use this time as a period of innovation.

And not just in the realm of technology, either. Issues such as sustainability, over-tourism and social justice causes we're already at a tipping point at the end of 2019 before exploding in 2020 and are forcing a “wake-up call” for many sectors.

“I don’t want to sound like a beauty queen, but I believe that the children are the future”

Dion Chang, trend analyst and founder - Flux Trends

Chang notes that Gen Z consumers, in particular, have vastly different expectations of companies when it comes to sustainability, fair trade, and social issues. They also have the time and digital know-how to hold big brands accountable.

To make a significant and long-lasting change, Chang says we must find a different kind of capitalism that focuses on stakeholders, not shareholders and has sustainability at its core.

If it’s not sustainable, why would you continue down that road when you know there’s a cul-de-sac at the end of the road?

Dion Chang, trend analyst and founder - Flux Trends

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page for more insights from Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts.




More from Absa Insights 2021

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Read More arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Read More arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Read More arrow_forward

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Read More arrow_forward

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Read More arrow_forward

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report

Local

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma

Politics Local

'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Donors pledge $700 mn to boost jab output by South Africa's Aspen

30 June 2021 7:56 PM

Nzimande: All universities won’t close but exams must be postponed

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Tsakani: Municipalities with clean audits down from 33 to 27

30 June 2021 7:29 PM

