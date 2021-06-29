COVID-19: South Africa records 12,222 new cases and 138 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 12,222 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,941,119.

138 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 60,038 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,723,882 representing a recovery rate of 88,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,787,996 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.