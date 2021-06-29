COVID-19: South Africa records 12,222 new cases and 138 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 12,222 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,941,119.
138 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 60,038 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,723,882 representing a recovery rate of 88,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,787,996 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases is South Africa is 1 941 119 and the number of new cases is 12 222. Today 138 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 60 038 deaths. The number of recoveries is 1 723 882 with a recovery rate if 88,8% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/DZrk9Z5dtW— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 28, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
