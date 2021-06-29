Streaming issues? Report here
ConCourt set to rule on Jacob Zuma contempt case today

29 June 2021 7:39 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Concourt
#StateCapture
Zuma contempt
Jacob Zuma contempt of court

Bongani Bingwa speaks to legal expert Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni about the Jacob Zuma case and what to expect from the Apex Court.

The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma was guilty of contempt for defying its orders that he appear before the state capture commission.

The commission has laid criminal charges against Zuma under the Commissions Act for breach of summons thrice.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Legal expert & practising Advocate of the High Court of South Africa Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni says this is a complex case.

The most important question that has to be answered is the kind of sentence that has to be given, does it fit the crime and also does it give an example to the society that is looking up to the judiciary at a time when it is at its lowest in terms of confidence and morale from the public.

Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni, Legal expert & practicing Advocate - High Court of South Africa

The other difficult part is that the Constitution Court cannot toss it back to the High Court because on the content proceedings the court that was approached is the Apex Court.

Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni, Legal expert & practicing Advocate - High Court of South Africa

If they wanted the High Court to entertain it they should have sent it when it was an application for content. They have to make a decision.

Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni, Legal expert & practicing Advocate - High Court of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below:




