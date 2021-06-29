ConCourt set to rule on Jacob Zuma contempt case today
The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma was guilty of contempt for defying its orders that he appear before the state capture commission.
The commission has laid criminal charges against Zuma under the Commissions Act for breach of summons thrice.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Legal expert & practising Advocate of the High Court of South Africa Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni says this is a complex case.
The most important question that has to be answered is the kind of sentence that has to be given, does it fit the crime and also does it give an example to the society that is looking up to the judiciary at a time when it is at its lowest in terms of confidence and morale from the public.Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni, Legal expert & practicing Advocate - High Court of South Africa
The other difficult part is that the Constitution Court cannot toss it back to the High Court because on the content proceedings the court that was approached is the Apex Court.Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni, Legal expert & practicing Advocate - High Court of South Africa
If they wanted the High Court to entertain it they should have sent it when it was an application for content. They have to make a decision.Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni, Legal expert & practicing Advocate - High Court of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,222 new cases and 138 deaths
The Health Department says 2,787,996 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later
John Perlman speaks to Rehana Moosajee, the former Joburg MMC for Transport, and _Daily Maverick_ associate editor Ferial Haffajee to find out what could be delaying the Louis Botha Rea Vaya project.Read More
There are questions as to whether we needed a blanket alcohol ban - Expert
Professor Alex Van der Heever of the Wits University School of Governance says the original restrictions introduced weeks ago were based on what worked in summer.Read More
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair
The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.Read More
Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown
Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali tells Clement Manyathela that if government is committed to not destroying the economy, then they have to meet companies halfway to save them.Read More
Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners help rebuild burnt-down house of 70-year-old man
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the chairperson of Kasi 2 Kasi Phillimon Fakude about this project.Read More
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday
The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.Read More
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination
National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, calling it a hammer blow on tavern owners once again.Read More
We are in a crisis and we need to mobilise resources - Professor Koleka Mlisana
Co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Professor Koleka Mlisana talks about adjusted level 4.Read More