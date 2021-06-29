Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral

29 June 2021 8:38 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Wrestling
'Whats Gone Viral'
gender reveal

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral

This gender reveal will be hard to beat.

This family has gone viral for putting together a wrestling match to reveal the gender of the baby.

With team blue and team blue fighting it out, the WWE lover cheered on until the referee decided on the winner.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral below:




29 June 2021 8:38 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Wrestling
'Whats Gone Viral'
gender reveal

