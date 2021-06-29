WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

This gender reveal will be hard to beat.

This family has gone viral for putting together a wrestling match to reveal the gender of the baby.

With team blue and team blue fighting it out, the WWE lover cheered on until the referee decided on the winner.

Watch the video below:

WWE Gender Reveal 😂 lit asf pic.twitter.com/Roxcrs3c3k — LightSkinMenDontCheat (@Wholesomemen__) June 26, 2021

Listen to what else has gone viral below: