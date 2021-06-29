Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral
Oops... A dad had to see the family car after his son racked up a $1,800 (R25,692) bill in just an hour playing an online game.
The seven-year-old Ashaz Mutasa purchased power-ups while playing 'Dragons: Rise of Berk' with his dad's phone.
