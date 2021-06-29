'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically'





Research by Discovery SA and partners has shown how critical the success of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is to the economy.

The research also showed that the fast rollout of the vaccines will save a huge number of lives.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to health policy actuary at Discovery and Adjunct Professor in the School of Statistics and Actuarial Science at Wits University Professor Roseanne Murphy Harris about the financial investment that the country is making on rolling out Covid-19 vaccines.

When it comes to rolling out the vaccine, the objective of saving lives and livelihoods are perfectly aligned and the investment we are making as a country in terms of rolling out this vaccine as quickly as we can will be rewarded multiple times in terms of the economic benefit of having a vaccinated population. Professor Roseanne Harris, Health policy expert - Discovery Health

When we look at the money for example that the medical schemes will be spending on vaccines, it will be riped back in multiple in terms of the saving on expenditure on medical expenses associated with managing Covid patients and of course not to mention the benefit of saving lives. Professor Roseanne Harris, Health policy expert - Discovery Health

Watch the interview here:

Listen to the full interview below: