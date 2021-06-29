Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef
JOHANNESBURG The South African National Editors' Forum said government had confirmed journalists would be next in line for vaccines as soon as all media houses have submitted the necessary information to government.
“On Monday, the government informed Sanef that journalists will be next in line as soon as all media houses submit their information regarding their employees’ age groups and regions where they are stationed. All community media establishments around the country including freelance journalists will also receive forms that they must complete and submit to Government Communications and Information System (GCIS),” Sanef said in a statement on Monday.
Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.
It pointed out that journalists, as designated frontline workers, have risked their lives every day for the past 16 months, working throughout the pandemic as part of their responsibility to the public.
They have traversed the country, going to hospitals, clinics, vaccination sites, mass rallies, and press conferences in service to the country to ensure that the public is adequately informed.
The forum said details about this inoculation programme would be shared soon.
"We had observed small newsrooms battle with the job's demands as their colleagues have been infected in the line of duty and are forced to isolate. Despite the risk, they remained committed to the cause, going beyond the call of duty as the nation struggles through these unprecedented times."
