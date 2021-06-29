ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court





In a majority judgment, the Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate at the state capture inquiry.

The Apex court has sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison.

Justice Sisi Khampepe read out the verdict on Tuesday morning.

Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days of this ruling so that he can begin his sentence.

Justice Khampepe says if he fails to do so, Minister Bheki Cele must take all steps to ensure that Zuma is delivered to prison.