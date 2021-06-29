Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:12
Jacob Zuma Sentenced to 15 months prison time
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof James Grant
Today at 13:40
Balancing work-life as schools close again
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Amanda Rogaly - Founder of BabyYumYum and Chief Mommy
Today at 14:05
The Series on Trans-for-motion - Future of Leadership - developing teams for the future (episode 5)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert
Today at 18:13
A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court

29 June 2021 11:02 AM
by Zanele Zama
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma
state capture commission
contempt of court
Jacob Zuma contempt case

Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence.

In a majority judgment, the Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate at the state capture inquiry.

The Apex court has sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison.

Justice Sisi Khampepe read out the verdict on Tuesday morning.

Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days of this ruling so that he can begin his sentence.

Justice Khampepe says if he fails to do so, Minister Bheki Cele must take all steps to ensure that Zuma is delivered to prison.




