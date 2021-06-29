Streaming issues? Report here
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

29 June 2021 1:04 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
King Mswati III
eSwatini
eSwatini protests
Swaziland Solidary Network

Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses have been closed.

The Swaziland Solidary Network says the situation on the ground in eSwatini was volatile with reports of at least one fatality amid the unrest after pro-democracy protesters promised to escalate their demonstrations, while King Mswati III reportedly hides out in Johannesburg.

The Communist Party of eSwatini on Tuesday said it was waiting for confirmation from hospitals on how many protesters were injured during Monday nights' violence.

READ: King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

Protesters said police and the army opened fire on them while pro-democracy protesters set fire to property believed to belong to the king.

Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele has more.

The army and police have taken over completely. All businesses have been closed. On Thursday the king ordered the police and army to brutally suppress the protesters.

Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

The king is out of the country. If he is in the country let him address the country, even via Zoom. He left the country last night. Before he left he released the army to clear the way for him. We can safely say Swaziland is burning.

Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

Listen below for the full interview...




