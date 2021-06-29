Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi





Jacob Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says a statement will be released by the end of the day on what the former president will do next.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt when he failed to appear and participate at the state capture commission.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Sisi Khampepe said Zuma has five days to report to the Nkandla police station or in Johannesburg where he will start his 15 months sentence.

We have received the judgment and we note that the judgment was not unanimous. We note that the minority judges have said that this judgment is unconstitutional. Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma

We have a situation now where when the Court likes, they treat the case as if it's a civil case when they like they treat the person like a criminal. Right now President Zuma has a criminal sentence but he was not afforded the rights that other criminals are afforded. Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma

Amandla! Just Spoke To My Father, @PresJGZuma Is In High Spirits And Has No Fear. We Have A Choice Between Serving Our Time In Jhb Or Nkandla…Of Course We Have Chosen To Be Close To Home. Lockdown Or No Lockdown We Will Escourt You To Serve Your Time. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Yrybea4Skt — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) June 29, 2021

