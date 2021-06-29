Transactional trends - the world has changed

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:12
Jacob Zuma Sentenced to 15 months prison time
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof James Grant
Today at 13:40
Balancing work-life as schools close again
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Amanda Rogaly - Founder of BabyYumYum and Chief Mommy
Today at 14:05
The Series on Trans-for-motion - Future of Leadership - developing teams for the future (episode 5)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert
Today at 18:13
A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence. 29 June 2021 11:02 AM
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollo... 29 June 2021 10:51 AM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Local
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Business
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:31 AM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Transactional trends - the world has changed

29 June 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
transactional banking

Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa).

It has been said that 2020 was a year of survival and 2021 will arguably be the inflection point that presents pathways out of the pandemic. Distinct patterns & relationships have emerged and will continue to shift - across organisations, businesses, regulators, consumers, and society. Green shoots have already presented themselves and the future players have not only capitalized on this but have already organized themselves to capture post-pandemic opportunities, and some are already seeing a clear step-change in growth.

Following the pandemic, distinct trends dominated and will very likely continue to embed themselves into consumer transactional preferences and key client needs.

Efficient liquidity management is (still) a core priority

Maintaining strong liquidity positions, whilst seeking optimisation remains foremost in Treasurers' minds. In addition, the quest to shorten accounts receivable whilst extending accounts payable through dynamic liquidity tools that provide the ability to produce forecasting, predictability, and previously unmodelled stress tests have been important but not at the expense of unsettling already unstable supply chain predictability.

Banks have seen an increase in client willingness to test new technologies that provide control and enable deeper understanding of business risks. Human-in-the-loop approaches with machine learning to build solutions that, for example, improve cash flow forecasting ability have been key for corporates, as well as spending time improving internal knowledge management systems for better visibility.

The lasting effect of Digitisation has been embraced

Payments, specifically, have continued to evolve. Payments experiences across Africa are varied, innovative and seamless at best, clunky and slow at worst. The sector sits at various stages of digitisation, disruption, demonetisation, dematerialisation, and democratisation. Creating meaningful client experiences requires striking the right balance between what is possible, innovative, and solves a real problem.

Alternative payment solutions enabled by banks, technology companies, payments aggregators, and mobile network operators delivered through a combination of existing and new solutions and prototypes (some conceived, built, tested, and deployed quite rapidly during the pandemic) have monumentally accelerated digital adoption, in some instances upending long-entrenched transactional behaviour altogether.

Regulation has also been a key catalyst to this. For example, Statutory bodies across Africa have demanded e-commerce alternatives as well as API based verified payments solutions to improve tax compliance and broaden the range of payment options. During the pandemic specifically, regulators across Africa increased mobile money transacting limits and removed or capped transaction fees, lowering the cost to serve, and facilitating the progress towards frictionless payments in several countries.

In addition, Cryptocurrencies can no longer be ignored – Central Banks are already pursuing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiatives. Fiat to crypto (& vice-versa) products will become more topical and will continue to enjoy more mainstream discussions.

Partnerships are still important

All payments providers and partners need to work towards achieving relevant and scalable interoperability as far as possible whilst leveraging existing channels that work.

This will continue to lead all players (banks, technology companies, payments aggregators, mobile network operators) to find relevant partners with meaningful connections across mobile money, collections, statutory payment, merchant acquiring, and cross-border payment propositions. A wave of solution providers is sweeping through the continent with very real and scalable ideas at an infinitely faster rate of change than previously experienced, and end-to-end digital solutions, which facilitate enriched multi-client category and multi-sector ecosystems, will be possible by those that successfully leverage different infrastructure resources.

Risks, specifically Cyber risks, are on the up

With a surge in digital transactions, trust and security have moved to the fore. Increased visibility and scrutiny of transactions coupled with the ever-growing need for real-time transactions will be key.

Given the pivotal role of the financial sector in economic stability, banks as trusted custodians of depositor’s funds must continue to invest in infrastructure that provides security, including closer scrutiny of potential risks that may be introduced by partners. While technology that enables transaction speed and visibility is important, security is paramount, and a single security breach can destroy confidence in new innovations and cost much more in financial losses.

Absa embarked on a significant channel delivery programme, the results of which have been evident in the last year.

Our focus has been to build both integrated and online client channels that are not only relevant & intuitive but also enhance the client experience and provide robust security.

In our channel journey, we have relied heavily on client co-creation and feedback, which has been invaluable. Our focus on client experience has been tested and evidenced in our speed to onboarding on our host proposition, shortening the time significantly from previous time to transact measures. This has been possible due to a shift in our client engagement models with a focus on deeply understanding client needs at inception, as well as in-house channel build expertise to solution real-time.

Through the delivery of API-enabled statutory propositions and mobile propositions encompassing disbursement and integration with MNOs for float management on our online channels, we have facilitated greater tax compliance and supported the market drive towards cashless solutions that reflect underlying consumer needs.

In addition, our transactional banking solutions have been recognised industry-wide. From our evolving Covid-19 response, where our initial focus was on putting our employees and clients first, which was evidenced by our Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership, to our ongoing focus on providing clients with access to capture new growth opportunities enabled by meaningful liquidity, trade finance, and working capital support. Through our knowledge of various client sectors, we have built a comprehensive understanding of end-to-end solutions, providing relevant client needs underpinned and delivered through digital channels. Our cash management awards and industry recognition are a testament to this.

Our focus remains on capitalising on opportunities in the transactional business and the trends that continue to emerge. We see macro priorities in these key areas;

  • Digitisation of customer journeys, end to end - Investment to increase (fast track) the adoption of relevant technology across all areas of the business through AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotics, will continue to grow. This should look to solve for process automation and optimisation, increased fraud detection, enhanced customer service, biometric client identification, seamless client onboarding, and self-servicing. Enhancing non-repudiation and providing immutable transaction history for payments is critical.

  • The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) will lead to an exponential increase in intra-Africa trade, but we need transparent, efficient, real-time payments and other enhanced digital capabilities to underpin and facilitate this trade, this may be across various channels and infrastructure.

We believe that Absa is well on its way to fulfilling its mandate of being a truly digitally led Pan-African operator and we look forward to engaging with innovators across the continent.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transactional trends - the world has changed




29 June 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
transactional banking

More from Business

'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically'

29 June 2021 10:06 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

28 June 2021 7:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels

28 June 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer

28 June 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nature’s Gold Honey owner Debbie Power, and Food Lover's Market CEO Brian Coppin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

28 June 2021 6:36 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EOH sues its founder Asher Bohbot and other top execs for billions

28 June 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NTA says taxi sector will feel most impact of lockdown among transport business

28 June 2021 4:09 PM

The National Taxi Alliance says its industry will be the hardest hit among public transport modes and is concerned about the lockdown's impact on business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court

Local

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

Africa

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

Local

EWN Highlights

'Biking Bandits' reclaim Soweto streets

29 June 2021 12:48 PM

Government urged to release funds to cushion those hit by level 4 restrictions

29 June 2021 12:44 PM

eSwatini govt calls for calm, insists the king hasn't fled

29 June 2021 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA