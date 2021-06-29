Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Threats of war by Zuma supporters like Carl Niehaus will come to zero - Vavi

29 June 2021 5:55 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma

John Perlman speaks to former Zuma ally and Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi and previous public protector Thuli Madonsela to get their reaction to the historic ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.

With the Constitutional Court having found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, what happens next?

John Perlman speaks former Zuma ally and Saftu Secretary-General Zwelinzima Vavi to get his reaction to the historic ruling.

"This is going to send, in my view - Saftu's view, a very important message: firstly, that there is no single South African, irrespective of the role they may have played in the struggle for freedom, that has the right the position themselves above the Constitution of the country and that the principle of rule of law is absolutely critical to prevent us from descending into a banana republic...

Saftu Secretary-General

He says Zuma's supporters, some of whom have made threats, can't do anything to change the inevitable...

I think that they are exaggerating their power and their importance. I think that the 10,000 or 20,000 people who will descend on Nkandla on the day that the central things will happen... they will accompany the president into prison, they cannot stop that from happening. All the threats of wars by the likes of Carl Niehaus will come to zero...

Zwelinzima Vavi, Secretary-General

Listen to the full interview below...

John also speaks to former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who investigated and compiled the State Capture report in 2016...

My first reaction was that of sadness for president Zuma as a human being that he now has to go to jail. Also sadness over the fact that it could've been avoided. I don't how he got advised... but you're right that, from the point of view of the country's democracy, it is a momentous moment...

Thuli Madonsela, Former public protector

Listen to the full interview below...




