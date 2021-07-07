EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Local
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Ca... 7 July 2021 1:37 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
View all Politics
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Business
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Africa
Ecommerce
e-commerce
EFT
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021

Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's Chief Digital Officer about financial ecosystem innovation in South Africa and the Continent as a whole and the exponential growth digital growth.

Africa has become a hotspot for financial ecosystem innovations

South Africa is seeing exponential growth of all things digital. New technology and innovation, such as digital payments platforms are creating an improved and more integrated consumer experience.

Digital payments through e-commerce have taken off on the African continent, even going so far as positioning the continent as a world leader, says Absa Chief Digital Officer James Scott.

A lot of those examples were born more out of necessity to facilitate the movement of money versus a pure innovation play.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

But it’s all about integrating the consumer experience, he insists.

He believes South Africa can learn a great deal from global trends. One key area is the regulatory environment, which if managed properly, can unlock innovation.

It could bring in, particularly in South Africa, our financially excluded population by bringing in the technology, innovation and digital payments alongside the shifts we are seeing in regulation.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

Modern telecommunications and digital and mobile commerce growth are key

A key factor lies in increasing activity around mobile commerce, says Scott, and there has already been an explosion of this sector in Africa.

However, he wants to see the space opening to include more people in this technology platform space.

What does the oft-used phrase ‘opening up the ecosystems' mean?

Scott explains that there is a shift from more traditional financial services spaces to alternatives.

These firm physical environments – I want to call them product pipes - that are delivered through to customers in propositions, and the big shift has really been more into horizontal platforms and we could expand that to call them ecosystems.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

He explains that those participants in ecosystems, outside of the consumers, could be third-party digitally-enabled providers.

In financial services, this would include everything from Fintech, to card schemes, digital payment providers to banks and central banks, he elaborates.

It’s really a shift from more direct products to platform spaces.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

Exciting initiatives abound in the South African market around low-cost payment rails

These of course, are not railway tracks from our past, but invisible digital rails that provide the infrastructure for new ways of doing transactions.

Africa has come a long way in the last 20 years. For example, Malawians working in South Africa used to pay exorbitant wire transfer fees to send money home to their family in a rural village in Malawi.

To put it simply, now a mobile phone can send money to another mobile phone in seconds.

Mobile has facilitated a lot of that.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

But there are still some costs involved and so bringing in the newer technologies will make this even easier, quicker, and cheaper.

Providing lower-cost rails, using a distributed leger technology, you can move that money at a fraction of the cost and at significantly faster speeds.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

Throughout Africa we are seeing these payment gateways popping up as retailers take business online, he says, whether that be in the form of EFTs, E-Wallets, or any other form of electronic payment system.

The online shopping experience is also constantly getting better.

I think we, in my view, we are going to see some consolidation and improvements in this space.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

Making it a better experience for the consumer is hugely beneficial to the retailer as well says, Scott.

“You’re removing friction from the sales process,” and so generating more sales, a lot quicker and smoother.

He says the kind of analytics that can be run on the data is phenomenal. It also helps increase security and lessen fraud.

Crypto is revolutionising the world of transactions

Improved security is also opening the cryptocurrency space and there is an increasing cross over between these technologies. More and more merchants are accepting crypto, says Scott.

It is opening up the conversation about how we can use these decentralised technologies.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

Blockchain technologies are revolutionising the world of transactions as heavily intermediated products and services move into a completely decentralised network.

It’s an exciting space and one we need to watch quite closely.

James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Absa

But he adds, this market is still in its very early stages.

All these innovations bring accessibility, convenience and security but data is one of the key components of making that transition as seamless as possible for consumers, concludes Scott.




7 July 2021 10:44 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Africa
Ecommerce
e-commerce
EFT
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021

More from Absa Insights 2021

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'

Local

Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst

Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID-19 restrictions

7 July 2021 8:46 PM

Assassins of president were 'professional' mercenaries: Haiti envoy

7 July 2021 8:10 PM

NICD confirms 21,427 new COVID-19 cases, 411 deaths in last 24 hours

7 July 2021 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA