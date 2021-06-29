#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
When the Level 4 lockdown announcement was made on Sunday night, he knew he had to do something to help restaurants says the founder and CEO of Suits & Sneakers, Mark Sham.
The hashtag #LocalRestaurantLove is not his own says Sham, but it's sparked a drive to boost local eateries.
We all love challenges and this one is super exciting...— JWE (@journeywithevi) June 29, 2021
Don't forget to # #localrestaurantlove#wesupportallthatsfood #food #restaurants #support #love #hope #InspiredByYouAll #Foodies #foodie #eat #takeaways #pizza #pasta #chicken #meat #behealthy #vegetarian pic.twitter.com/lqPmc3egFc
"I don't know if this is the overall solution" Sham says, "but it is certainly something we can do right now."
As soon as I saw the hashtag I knew this is something I have to jump on. We have the resources... We can create video content...Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
The idea is for the next two weeks, can we just try and buy food from whichever place we really enjoy; can we take a picture of it and make a post about it on social media...Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
... tag the business and try and get others to do the same.Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
Restaurants are obviously going through a really hard time right now, but the people who are really getting battered are those waiters who are used to getting tips...Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : #LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rh2010/rh20101802/rh2010180200589/95651516-holding-a-box-with-asian-food-indoors-with-table-full-of-food-on-the-background.jpg
More from Business
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
Transactional trends - the world has changed
Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa).Read More
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines.Read More
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor.Read More
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
More from Local
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
Threats of war by Zuma supporters like Carl Niehaus will come to zero - Vavi
John Perlman speaks to former Zuma ally and Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi and previous public protector Thuli Madonsela to get their reaction to the historic ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi
Mandy Wiener speaks to former President Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the ConCourt judgment.Read More
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court
Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence.Read More
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef
Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.Read More
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines.Read More
ConCourt set to rule on Jacob Zuma contempt case today
Bongani Bingwa speaks to legal expert Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni about the Jacob Zuma case and what to expect from the Apex Court.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,222 new cases and 138 deaths
The Health Department says 2,787,996 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later
John Perlman speaks to Rehana Moosajee, the former Joburg MMC for Transport, and _Daily Maverick_ associate editor Ferial Haffajee to find out what could be delaying the Louis Botha Rea Vaya project.Read More
More from Lifestyle
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef
Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.Read More
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition
The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!Read More
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More