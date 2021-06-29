Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert

29 June 2021 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.

The Constitutional Court has found Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Delivering the judgment, Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe emphasized the unique political position Zuma enjoys as former president.

"If his conduct is met with impunity he will do significant damage to the rule of law" she noted.

"No person enjoys exclusion or exemption from the sovereignty of the laws of the Republic and Mr Zuma is no exception."

RELATED: ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court

A ConCourt judgment can't be appealed.

Zuma has five calendar days to hand himself over to the police.

RELATED: South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

The Money Show gets wide-ranging reaction to what is seen as a groundbreaking ruling by the ConCourt.

It's the end of the road for Zuma says Anton van Dalsen, legal counsellor for the Helen Suzman Foundation and a friend of the court on this matter.

The major point is simply that the basic principles of a constitutional democracy has been emphasized. That is that everybody is subject to the law...

Anton van Dalsen, Legal counsellor - Helen Suzman Foundation

The other point is that it was a very strongly worded judgment... and it is quite evident that ex-president Zuma's continued attacks against the judiciary in public only made it worse for him. It was quite obvious that the ConCourt took great exception to these continued attacks...

JP Landman, Political and trend analyst - UFS

I think this is the end of the road [for Zuma]. I don't see any gaps [to squeeze out of this].

Anton van Dalsen, Legal counsellor - Helen Suzman Foundation

"Zuma has got what has been coming to him for a long time" comments David Lewis, Executive Director of Corruption Watch.

It's a really beautiful judgment that I think will be studied by constitutional lawyers and law students for a long time - what it says about democracy, what it says about nobody being above the law, about the Constitution...

David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

I hope it's a signal lesson to the many other political leaders who've been saying the same things about the courts [as Zuma].

David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

I've always thought that Zuma genuinely believed that when he became president, the resources and the institutions of the country belonged to him. I think he's constantly being taken by surprise by the opposite!

David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

Tuesday's ConCourt judgment is a further compounding of significant political and legal decisions in South Africa says JP Landman, political and trend analyst.

Ever since he became president in 2018 it was clear that Mr Ramaphosa was going in a different direction.

JP Landman, Political and trend analyst - UFS

We've had our disasters and we still have them in some areas... but we've certainly had a few windfalls as well. And that is how South Africa progresses.

JP Landman, Political and trend analyst - UFS

Listen to the full interviews below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert




Share this:
