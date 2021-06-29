Streaming issues? Report here
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA

29 June 2021 8:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Reggie Sibiya
Petrol attendants
Petrol stations
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
essential workers
Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
FRA
vaccine rollout
Third wave
fuel pump attendants

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.
© Joacy Souza/123rf.com

There's plenty of debate over who should be next in South Africa's vaccine queue.

The Shoprite Group has pleaded with government to allow its staff to be vaccinated.

Fuel pump attendants are also among those who face members of the public every day.

RELATED: Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination

The Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa (FRA) agrees with Shoprite that government is neglecting frontline workers that fall under essential services.

Bruce Whitfield talks to FRA CEO Reggie Sibiya.

Ours [workers'situation] is even worse - over and above cashiers we also have petrol attendants who not only speak with customers in the forecourt but also exchange, via hands, either cash or payment devices which increases the risk of infection.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

Since the first announcement of the vaccination rollout programme, our members have not stopped calling for the prioritisation of petrol service stations... Phase 2 was supposed to be essential workers... which includes us.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

For us, clearly the government is not speaking to its original rollout plan... The criteria for prioritisation are not transparent, they keep changing based on who makes the loudest noise.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

Has the FRA been able to collect any data to bolster this argument? asks Whitfield.

The government may be looking at fuel pump attendants and saying the risk of them being infected is possibly - I don't know the answer to this - lower than for somebody sitting behind a till in a shop for example. Fuel pump attendants are outside for a lot of the time... The threat of the virus may dissipate more in the open air?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I think it's more about the data that was collated and implemented in the initial stages... which data resulted in the classification of businesses in terms of their exposure to the risk... resulting in some business being classified as also under essential services.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

It's just a well-known fact that a petrol attendant has to deal with customers on a daily basis.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

Some of these customers are not even observing [Covid] protocols.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

Listen to Sibiya's strongly-worded argument in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
