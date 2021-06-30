'Much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of our lives'
The Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the government should never have sold the one million Astra Zeneca vaccines.
The Party has written to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) requesting they consider entering into agreements with either private entities or provincial governments to speed up vaccine deliveries.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Steenhuisen says the country should be rolling the mass vaccination now.
It has been a monumental mess up by the government, it is not a misstep as the president tried to characterise it. Missteps don't cost people their lives and don't destroy businesses.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
The only tool that government has in its arsenal because it has not prepared healthcare response and has not procured enough vaccines and rolled them out effectively is rolling lockdowns. Unfortunately the longer the situation continues, much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of South African lives.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
Steenhuisen says the vaccine rollout should have been opened up from the beginning.
From what we've seen around the world, the most successful vaccinations have been a whole society approach. All of these private sectors have distribution networks and experience to distribute products.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Those who advised Zuma badly must take responsibility - Rev Frank Chikane
Bongani Bingwa talks to ANC Veteran Reverend Frank Chikane about the ConCourt ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,347 new cases and 226 deaths
The Health Department says 2,900,666 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
Threats of war by Zuma supporters like Carl Niehaus will come to zero - Vavi
John Perlman speaks to former Zuma ally and Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi and previous public protector Thuli Madonsela to get their reaction to the historic ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi
Mandy Wiener speaks to former President Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the ConCourt judgment.Read More
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court
Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence.Read More
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef
Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.Read More