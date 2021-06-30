'Much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of our lives'





The Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the government should never have sold the one million Astra Zeneca vaccines.

The Party has written to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) requesting they consider entering into agreements with either private entities or provincial governments to speed up vaccine deliveries.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Steenhuisen says the country should be rolling the mass vaccination now.

It has been a monumental mess up by the government, it is not a misstep as the president tried to characterise it. Missteps don't cost people their lives and don't destroy businesses. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

The only tool that government has in its arsenal because it has not prepared healthcare response and has not procured enough vaccines and rolled them out effectively is rolling lockdowns. Unfortunately the longer the situation continues, much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of South African lives. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen says the vaccine rollout should have been opened up from the beginning.

From what we've seen around the world, the most successful vaccinations have been a whole society approach. All of these private sectors have distribution networks and experience to distribute products. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

