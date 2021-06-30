COVID-19: South Africa records 13,347 new cases and 226 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 13,347 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,954,466.
226 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 60,264 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 12,222 new cases and 138 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,739,976 representing a recovery rate of 89,0%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,900,666 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Today we report 13,347 new #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa, which brings the total number o to 1,954,466. Today 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total to 60,264 to date. The number of recoveries is 1 739 976 with a recovery rate of 89,0% pic.twitter.com/8fakvIZXJA— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 29, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/quatrox/quatrox2003/quatrox200301742/143167705-novel-coronavirus-concept-resposible-for-asian-flu-outbreak-and-coronaviruses-influenza-concept-on-b.jpg
More from Local
Those who advised Zuma badly must take responsibility - Rev Frank Chikane
Bongani Bingwa talks to ANC Veteran Reverend Frank Chikane about the ConCourt ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
'Much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of our lives'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and the role of the private sector.Read More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
Threats of war by Zuma supporters like Carl Niehaus will come to zero - Vavi
John Perlman speaks to former Zuma ally and Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi and previous public protector Thuli Madonsela to get their reaction to the historic ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi
Mandy Wiener speaks to former President Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the ConCourt judgment.Read More
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court
Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence.Read More
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef
Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.Read More