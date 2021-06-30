COVID-19: South Africa records 13,347 new cases and 226 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 13,347 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,954,466.

226 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 60,264 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,739,976 representing a recovery rate of 89,0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,900,666 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.