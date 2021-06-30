WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

19-year-old learning how to swim for the first time has gone viral.

In a post, the young man said 'learned how to swim in a week, drank a lot of water but in the end, I swam.'

Watch him swim below:

"I'm 19, never touched a body of water in my life. Recently I started going to the gym and learned how to swim in a week, drank a lot of water but in the end, I swam. I know many will laugh ... but I'm proud and that's what matters."https://t.co/Z9JhjdMLls via r/MadeMeSmile pic.twitter.com/OtMXjGIDuR — Reddit (@Reddit) June 25, 2021

