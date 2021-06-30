WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral
19-year-old learning how to swim for the first time has gone viral.
In a post, the young man said 'learned how to swim in a week, drank a lot of water but in the end, I swam.'
Watch him swim below:
"I'm 19, never touched a body of water in my life. Recently I started going to the gym and learned how to swim in a week, drank a lot of water but in the end, I swam. I know many will laugh ... but I'm proud and that's what matters."https://t.co/Z9JhjdMLls via r/MadeMeSmile pic.twitter.com/OtMXjGIDuR— Reddit (@Reddit) June 25, 2021
