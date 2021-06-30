Streaming issues? Report here
Those who advised Zuma badly must take responsibility - Rev Frank Chikane

30 June 2021 9:52 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Concourt
Reverend Frank Chikane
Former president Jacob Zuma
ConCourt contempt ruling
jacob zuma ruling

Bongani Bingwa talks to ANC Veteran Reverend Frank Chikane about the ConCourt ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.

Former Director-General in the Presidency and African National Congress (ANC) veteran Reverend Frank Chikane says as Defend our Democracy Campaign, the Constitutional Court ruling on former President Jacob Zuma is a great achievement.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court found former Zuma guilty of contempt of court for refusing to return to the witness stand at the state capture commission and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Chikane says he is proud of the constitution he fought for.

I have said we need to avoid bloodshed and I even said we must avoid Marikana. The Constitution is very clear in this country, you can't just kill people.

Reverend Frank Chikane, Former Director-General in the Presidency and ANC veteran

Those who advise the former president badly must take responsibility. And those who support them to continue defying the Constitution and the Constitutional Court must take responsibility for that.

Reverend Frank Chikane, Former Director-General in the Presidency and ANC veteran

Those who call for people to protest against the Constitutional Court ruling must take responsibility for anything that happens now.

Reverend Frank Chikane, Former Director-General in the Presidency and ANC veteran

Listen to the full interview below:




