Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises





On 30 June 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa opened its doors for business and 100 years later, Africa's oldest central bank continues to be one of the country's strongest and exemplary institutions.

It issued its first bank notes to the public in April 1922.

Since then, it's been tasked with introducing the rand in 1961, protecting the currency and keeping inflation in check.

100 years ago today, Africa’s oldest central bank, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), opened its doors to the South African public. Today, with a mandate enshrined in the Constitution & over 2200 dedicated employees, the SARB invites you to celebrate this achievement with us! pic.twitter.com/B2edw6kmAL — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) June 30, 2021

What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudential Authority in the SARB, to find out.

Prior to 1921, in South Africa - as in most countries - private banks issued their own notes and coins... and I've actually seen some of these notes in museums... After World War I, starting in advanced countries, they started to say 'hang on a minute, we should start to take the rights of private banks to issue notes and coins away and we should give it to a central bank'... And that's the origin of the South African Reserve Bank. Dr Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO: Prudential Authority in the SARB

Under normal circumstances, central banks play what I call the last man standing role - the safety net, the goalkeeper role. We don't play a glamorous role... but we play an important role and we often come to the fore during a crisis. Dr Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO: Prudential Authority in the SARB

In the SARB's history, the Great Depression of 1929 ... the global financial crisis, the Asian crisis, and now COVID, central banks have tools in their toolbox that are perfectly honed to deal with crises and that's when we show our mettle. Dr Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO: Prudential Authority in the SARB

Listen to the full interview below...