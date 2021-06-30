WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on the commission's work, Zuma's ConCourt ruling
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is on Wednesday briefing the media and public with regards to the work of the commission so far.
He is also answering questions on the Constitutional Court judgment on former President Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court.
The apex court on Tuesday sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail after finding him guilty of contempt of court over his refusal to participate in the state capture inquiry.
John Perlman speaks to former Zuma ally and Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi and previous public protector Thuli Madonsela to get their reaction to the historic ruling on former president Jacob Zuma.Read More