



JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is on Wednesday briefing the media and public with regards to the work of the commission so far.

He is also answering questions on the Constitutional Court judgment on former President Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court.

The apex court on Tuesday sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail after finding him guilty of contempt of court over his refusal to participate in the state capture inquiry.

WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on commission's progress, Zuma's ConCourt ruling

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on the commission's work, Zuma's ConCourt ruling