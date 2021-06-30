'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law





JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to jailtime for contempt of court.

Zondo was on Wednesday addressing a rare media briefing a day after the judgment was handed down.

Zuma defied a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture commission to give evidence and on Tuesday, in an unprecedented judgment, the court sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

Zondo said the ruling was a vindication: “We think it of great importance in our constitutional democracy and indicates the rule of law of our Constitution. It also reaffirms that we are all equal before the law.”

He denied that his commission rushed to approach the courts about Zuma.

The judgment has been described as unprecedented and has garnered high praise from legal experts.

But it's also drawn sharp criticism from supporters of the former president.

But as much as he's happy about the result, Zondo said he was sad it came to this.

“What we think is that it should have never become necessary to reach this point. It was the duty of the commission to insist that he should come before it and testify. The commission insisted that should happen and did not rush to issue a summon sto Zuma.”

