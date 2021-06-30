Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned
CAPE TOWN - One South Africa Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane has differed with medical experts and has called for the local government elections to go ahead as planned.
The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.
He joins organisations and medical experts who have made submissions at the inquiry arguing for and against the postponing of the local polls in October.
Maimane’s submission at the IEC inquiry on free and fair elections follows those of medical experts who have called for the postponement of the local polls.
They said the lack of vaccinations and herd immunity by October could pose a health risk.
But Maimane said the coronavirus would be here for the foreseeable future and postponing would affect local budgets.
“The COVID scenario is going to be with us for a number of years and ultimately we cannot depart from what is our constitutional provision of being able to hold elections every five years.”
Action South Africa national chairperson Michael Beaumont said postponing the elections must be a last resort.
“But alongside the recognition of the safety of South Africans being paramount, so is the need for regular elections so that South Africans can have their say in who leads their municipalities. This is why we say that postponing these elections can only be a last resort.”
