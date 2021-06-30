



CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has spoken out on the Constitutional Court’s finding that former President Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt and must serve a 15-month jail term.

Mkhwebane was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by her office on Wednesday afternoon.

Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty and ordered to present himself for arrest within five days. His 15-month jail term is in terms of the Constitutional Court’s majority judgment.

However, Mkhwebane said she aligned herself more with the court’s minority judgment.

She said she was still studying the judgment, but had this to say:

“I have seen the minority judgment which I think I follow because everyone has the right to be heard and everyone has the right to be protected in terms of the Constitution – and I think I am more aligned to the minority judgment in this particular matter.”

The Constitutional Court justices who heard the case all agreed that Zuma was guilty of contempt for defying an order to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.

But two judgments were handed down – a majority judgment, which was scathing about Zuma’s attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the court and its authority, and sentenced him to 15 months in jail – and a minority judgment.

Penned by Justice Leona Theron with Justice Chris Jafta concurring, the minority judgment differed on how to sanction Zuma, recommending that the case be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for criminal prosecution so that a court would decide any sentence to be imposed.

This article first appeared on EWN : Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma