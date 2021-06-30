'A never-ending story': SA's doctors suffering emotional strain during 3rd wave
Doctors across South Africa's public and private hospitals are taking immense strain as they fight to care for COVID-19 patients during the third wave.
This strain has led to many showing signs of a lot of emotional fatigue.
Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at South African Medical Association (SAMA), about this.
I don't think people really understand how difficult it is to see the patients, you're seeing patients constantly. It's like a never-ending story... The other thing that is also very, very irritating is... how many times a day can you repeat the same thing without getting fatigued?... Instead of being your normal, calm self, you'll be rude... If you go to the specialists, they have even more severe stress.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36768647_a-doctor.html
