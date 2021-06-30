Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual tracking how the cookie crumbled as privacy battles come to a head
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Credit card statements and minimum payments
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.
'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project

30 June 2021 6:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Richards Bay
Total
Rio Tinto
KwaZulu-Natal
Richards Bay Minerals
RBM
Rio Tinto Group
Ed Stoddard
force majeure
Nico Swart

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Global mining giant Rio Tinto has taken the serious step of declaring force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RMB).

The company says "an escalation in the security situation" led to the decision to cease all mining and smelting operations.

Force majeure is a legal provision that allows parties to suspend or end contracts because of events that are beyond their control, such as wars or natural disasters.

RELATED: 'No surprise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman

RELATED: 'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'

The situation at RMB has been volatile since the murder of general manager Nico Swart in May.

FILE: Rio Tinto's Richards Bay Minerals operation. Image: riotinto.com

Rio Tinto's decision pulls the plug on the biggest contributor to the KwaZulu-Natal economy writes journalist Ed Stoddard in an article for Daily Maverick.

RELATED: Nissan, Rio Tinto to start pumping billions into SA. Happy days are here again?

"This is the cost of state failure" he says.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stoddard on The Money Show.

Usually with a force majeure it means that there are circumstances beyond the company's control, which means it cannot abide by its obligations to its clients or meet its contractual obligations.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Daily Maverick

In this case it's because of outright criminality and social unrest.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Daily Maverick

As RMB is considered to be the biggest private sector contributor to the KZN economy, the impact of the suspension will be huge.

It will affect thousands of employees, with the knock-on effect reaching to tens of thousands of people, Stoddard says.

The company says it contributed roughly R8 billion to the economy last year and it employs around 5,000 people.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

So this is quite a blow to the South African investment environment and the mining sector in particular.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Stoddard summarises what the security situation in the area appears to be.

The Minerals Council South Africa talks about continuing acts of lawlessness, including blockages of roads and intimidation of staff at the mining operations.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

My rough understanding is - if I can use the term - there are factions in the KZN community there who want in on the action, whether it's procurement or contracts or tenders..

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project




