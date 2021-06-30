'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation





Global mining giant Rio Tinto has taken the serious step of declaring force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

The company says "an escalation in the security situation" led to the decision to cease all mining and smelting operations.

Force majeure is a legal provision that allows parties to suspend or end contracts because of events that are beyond their control, such as wars or natural disasters.

The situation at RBM has been volatile since the murder of general manager Nico Swart in May.

FILE: Rio Tinto's Richards Bay Minerals operation. Image: riotinto.com

Rio Tinto's decision pulls the plug on the biggest contributor to the KwaZulu-Natal economy writes journalist Ed Stoddard in an article for Daily Maverick.

"This is the cost of state failure" he says.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stoddard on The Money Show.

Usually with a force majeure it means that there are circumstances beyond the company's control, which means it cannot abide by its obligations to its clients or meet its contractual obligations. Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Daily Maverick

In this case it's because of outright criminality and social unrest. Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Daily Maverick

As RBM is considered to be the biggest private sector contributor to the KZN economy, the impact of the suspension will be huge.

It will affect thousands of employees, with the knock-on effect reaching to tens of thousands of people, Stoddard says.

The company says it contributed roughly R8 billion to the economy last year and it employs around 5,000 people. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

So this is quite a blow to the South African investment environment and the mining sector in particular. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Stoddard summarises what the security situation in the area appears to be.

The Minerals Council South Africa talks about continuing acts of lawlessness, including blockages of roads and intimidation of staff at the mining operations. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

My rough understanding is - if I can use the term - there are factions in the KZN community there who want in on the action, whether it's procurement or contracts or tenders.. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

