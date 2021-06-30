'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report
Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane has found that Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Leusfi was not involved in the irregular awarding of a R30 million "express tender" to an IT business that was allegedly awarded in just 24 hours.
Mkhwebane briefed media on Wednesday on a number of completed reports from her office.
I just hope those who insulted me and even laid a criminal case with the police will do the honourable thing. pic.twitter.com/5jeTdgBtcH— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 30, 2021
Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Lesufi to get his reaction.
I'm also relieved that the Public Protector on a separate matter has also vindicated me that I was not part of those processes... I knew I've done nothing wrong... I didn't influence it. I played no role at all and I hope that those that went to the Legislature and went to the Public Protector and also went to open a criminal case against me will do the honourable thing and apologise to me because it affected me...Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education
Listen to the full interview below...
