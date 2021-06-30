Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual tracking how the cookie crumbled as privacy battles come to a head
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Credit card statements and minimum payments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Behrmann - CEO and Founder at Payflex
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report

30 June 2021 5:51 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Ray White speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for reaction on the findings revealing that he was not involved in the procurement of a R30 million “express tender” that was awarded in 24 hours.

Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane has found that Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Leusfi was not involved in the irregular awarding of a R30 million "express tender" to an IT business that was allegedly awarded in just 24 hours.

Mkhwebane briefed media on Wednesday on a number of completed reports from her office.

Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Lesufi to get his reaction.

I'm also relieved that the Public Protector on a separate matter has also vindicated me that I was not part of those processes... I knew I've done nothing wrong... I didn't influence it. I played no role at all and I hope that those that went to the Legislature and went to the Public Protector and also went to open a criminal case against me will do the honourable thing and apologise to me because it affected me...

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education

Listen to the full interview below...




