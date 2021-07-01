Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Profile Interview with Mercy Pakela
Profile Interview with Mercy Pakela...continues...
COVID-19: South Africa records 19,506 new cases and 383 deaths

1 July 2021 7:03 AM
by Zanele Zama
infections
#Covid19
covid 19 third wave

The Health Department says 3,026,636 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

The Health Department says it has recorded 19,506 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,973,972.

383 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 60,647 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 13,347 new cases and 226 deaths**

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,748,043 representing a recovery rate of 88,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 3,026,636 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




