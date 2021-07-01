COVID-19: South Africa records 19,506 new cases and 383 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 19,506 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,973,972.
383 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 60,647 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 13,347 new cases and 226 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,748,043 representing a recovery rate of 88,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 3,026,636 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Cumulative number of #COVID cases reported in South Africa today is 1 973 972 with 19 506 new cases reported. Today 383 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 60 647 deaths. There are 1 748 043 recoveries with a recovery rate of 88,3% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/TwDHUlqRdd— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 30, 2021
