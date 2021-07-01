COVID-19: South Africa records 19,506 new cases and 383 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 19,506 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,973,972.

383 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 60,647 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,748,043 representing a recovery rate of 88,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 3,026,636 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.