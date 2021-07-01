We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals
South Africa is continuing to battle with the third wave of Covid-19 and healthcare workers say the system is collapsing.
In the last reporting cycle, the country recorded 19,506 infections and 383 deaths.
The NICD reports that Gauteng accounts for half of the infections with 11,160 cases in the last over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to healthcare workers about what they are experiencing on a daily basis.
*The Doctors have opted to remain anonymous.
To put it mildly, would be saying we are on our knees.Dr Tshepo, Healthcare worker
We in the emergency rooms are seeing a mess, it's a disaster. The numbers have increased and the numbers have not just increased in the past week or two weeks, the numbers have been consistently increasing in the past month.Dr Nosipho, Healthcare worker
The staff is worn out, the staff is tired. This is the third time we are going through this so it is an unimaginable toll on us, not only physically but emotionally. We are transferring patients to anywhere we can find beds.Dr Nosipho, Healthcare worker
Dr Ramotsoso says pregnant mothers are more anxious than before.
When it comes to the pregnant woman it becomes a scary situation, it moves from being a joyful experience to become a very anxious situation.Dr Selina Ramotsoso, Healthcare worker
It is very difficult to manage pregnant women remotely, we have tried. The issues come with is my partner going to be there for my delivery? Some hospitals do not allow partners because the footprint needs to be cut.Dr Selina Ramotsoso, Healthcare worker
Listen to the full discussion below:
