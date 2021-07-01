ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.
Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment on Thursday morning.
The court has dismissed Mkwebane's appeal of the High Court's findings on funding for Ramaphosa's presidential campaign. Ramaphosa challenged Mkhwebane's report and won; the Public Protector then took her cause to the Constitutional Court, which ruled the president did not deliberately mislead Parliament.
"The Public Protector found that the R500,000 donation from the CEO of African Global Operations passed through several intermediaries and this raised the suspicion of money laundering. But the evidence placed before her, dispelled all of this. The donation passed through only one account and not several intermediaries," Justice Jafta said.
The ConCourt said Mmusi Maimane, while he was the leader of the Democratic Alliance, had his facts completely wrong when he asked Ramaphosa about the so-called CR17 campaign. Ramaphosa responded to Maimane's questions on 6 November 2018; that answer led to the basis of this case.
Jafta said: "The Public Protector investigated whether or not the President and his son used the campaign to enrich themselves, although this was not part of the initial complaints presented to her."
The president complained that the interim report did not have remedial actions, which he was entitled to be consulted on; Mkhwebane countered this by saying the Public Protector Act allows for affected parties to be consulted during investigations, the court said.
The court also ruled that the Public Protector did not have the authority to investigate the matter as political parties are private entities. However, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng dissented on this, saying that Ramaphosa had a duty to disclose his donors.
The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president and the Mkhwebane's finding that as President of South Africa, Ramaphosa had misled Parliament about that donation.
But Mkhwebane's report went further than that, delving into all donations to the campaign totalling well over R200 million according to her.
The Public Protector was scathing, saying there was merit to the suspicion that money laundering was involved and recommending remedial action.
Ramaphosa took the decision on review and the Pretoria High Court found in his favour, setting it aside in an equally scathing judgment that called it “inexplicable,” “reckless” and “without basis in fact or law”.
The court also found she didn't have the jurisdiction to investigate the campaign funding.
Mkhwebane then approached the Constitutional Court on whether the president did mislead Parliament and whether the Public Protector's investigation into the CR17 campaign was within her scope.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign
The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president.Read More
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma
The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by her office on Wednesday.Read More
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned
The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.Read More
'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law
The Deputy Chief Justice on Wednesday addressed a rare media briefing a day after the judgment was handed down by the Constitutional Court.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on the commission's work, Zuma's ConCourt ruling
He is also answering questions on the Constitutional Court judgment on former President Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair
The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.Read More
More from Local
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign
The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president.Read More
We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals
Bongani Bingwa speaks to medical doctors about what they experience on a daily basis in hospitals and private practice.Read More
Joburg rates increases kick in on Thursday while residents struggle financially
City Power customers will now pay a whopping 14.6% more for electricity, water and sanitation will now cost 6.8% more, while refuse removal is going up by 4.3% and property rates by 2%.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 19,506 new cases and 383 deaths
The Health Department says 3,026,636 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.Read More
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.Read More
'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report
Ray White speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for reaction on the findings revealing that he was not involved in the procurement of a R30 million “express tender” that was awarded in 24 hours.Read More
'A never-ending story': SA's doctors suffering emotional strain during 3rd wave
Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at South African Medical Association (SAMA), about the emotional strain doctors are taking under the third wave of COVID-19.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma
The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by her office on Wednesday.Read More