WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president. 1 July 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president. 1 July 2021 9:52 AM
We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals Bongani Bingwa speaks to medical doctors about what they experience on a daily basis in hospitals and private practice. 1 July 2021 9:19 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 10:20 AM
WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 9:38 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling. 29 June 2021 7:09 PM
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral

1 July 2021 10:20 AM
by Zanele Zama
Shark
'Whats Gone Viral'
parasailer

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor

A parasailor nearly died when a shark leapt out of the water and grabbed his foot trying to drag him into the water.

The man is in a stable condition but suffered a number of tendons and tore a muscle. He is also missing part of the rear of his foot and broke several bones.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral:




WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor

1 July 2021 9:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral

30 June 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral

30 June 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4

29 June 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.

As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire

29 June 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

29 June 2021 10:51 AM

Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.

Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral

29 June 2021 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral

29 June 2021 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter

Politics Local

We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals

Local

WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign

Local Politics

SA urges protection of protesters in troubled eSwatini

1 July 2021 12:28 PM

Zondo counts down to final witnesses, says inquiry's work is invaluable

1 July 2021 12:26 PM

The voice of the people rises in eSwatini

1 July 2021 12:20 PM

