WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor
A parasailor nearly died when a shark leapt out of the water and grabbed his foot trying to drag him into the water.
The man is in a stable condition but suffered a number of tendons and tore a muscle. He is also missing part of the rear of his foot and broke several bones.
Watch the video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50439234_great-white-shark-carcharodon-carcharias-breaching-in-an-attack-on-seal-and-swallowed-a-seal-hunting.html?term=great%2Bwhite%2Bhunting&vti=nf7eus6ifm2oazjec9-1-1
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef
Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.Read More
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More