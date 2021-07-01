COVID-19 vaccination registration opens for people in their 50s
JOHANNESBURG - If you're between the ages of 50 and 59, you can from Thurday afternoon start registering on government's vaccine portal to receive a COVID-19 jab.
This new category will only be allowed to get their inoculations from 15 July as government tries to get as many people vaccinated with a third wave of infections raging through South Africa.
The country has reached another new record of daily infections with 19,506 cases detected in the last reporting cycle.
The daily death toll has also increased with 383 more people losing their lives to the virus.
From 1 pm on Thursday, people between 50 and 59 years old will be able to register their profiles on government's electronic vaccination data system.
If you qualify, you can either go to the website https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/ to register or simply send a WhatsApp message to 0600123456 with the word 'register'.
If you have no access to the internet, you have an option to visit a vaccine site where officials will assist with the registration.
People have been advised not to stop registering for the jabs, as the system remains open for all other eligible groups.
