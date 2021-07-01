WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign
The Constitutional Court hands down judgment on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa lied to Parliament with regards to donations made to his CR17 campaign.
The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) president.
Watch the proceedings here:
