IN FULL: ConCourt judgment on Public Protector's appeal in CR17 matter

Today at 15:40 Competition: Walk the Talk package with Iveco Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Elvis Mutseura - Product Marketing Manager for Iveco South Africa

Today at 15:50 Property Feature: What you need to know before buying a home? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gerhard Kotzé - MD at RealNet estate agency group

Today at 16:10 South Africa’s tax season is now open Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner of South African Revenue Service

Today at 16:20 Tributes pour in for legendary musician steve kekana Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse

Joe Nina - Veteran musican

Today at 17:10 SAHPRA status of Covid vaccine registrations Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO

Today at 17:20 Concourt dismisses public protector’s appeal over CR17 campaign bank statements Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 17:40 Medical aid boss appeals to Ramaphosa: Let the private sector vaccinate South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed

Today at 18:13 [PITCHED} Collecting tax from shrunken tax base The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 The death of dining: sit-down restaurants will not survive alert lockdown four The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:08 School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leigh Spaun - Co-Owner at School of Rock

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

