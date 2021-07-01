Running from home to make it big in Joburg: Mercy Pakela on her career





Legendary artist Mercy Pakela made it fashionable for young women in townships in the 1980s to also be considered as Pantsulas when she began releasing her popular pop-bubblegum music - especially with the memorable hit track 'Ayashisa amaTekkie'.

Born in the Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, she carved a signature style for herself at the same time as the likes of her mates such as Brenda Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka were climbing the ladder to superstardom.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mercy on 'Hanging Out With' to talk about her career and find out what's she's been up to.

When I was growing up, I decided that, you know, I want to pursue a music career. And I spoke to my family but my family did not understand what I was talking about. I decided to go to my grandfather in King Williams Town and speak to him. He said to me 'follow your dreams'. From there, I never turned back. I communicated with some of my friends and we decided that we're going to come to Johannesburg. Mercy Pakela, South African artist

She says they went to sing at the funeral of a teacher's relative in Joburg but never returned home after that. Kicking her career off, however, was not to be as easy as running off to the big city.

She also explains where she got her signature fashion sense...

From those who were there before us. You know, you'd look at people like Mam' Abigail Kubheka, she's very stylish up until today. Patience Africa, she was also very stylish, so I've learnt a lot from them... Mercy Pakela, South African artist

I am serving in all spheres in the creative arts fraternity. Mercy Pakela, South African artist

She says she's very active in fighting for the rights of musicians, which feels are being neglected and abused.

We need to set up a tribunal - create a performance tribunal. I've spoken to DTI about that... I'm still preaching that to most of my fellow practitioners to take charge of our industry. I am saying them the party politicians are not supposed to be the ones who are running the creative arts fraternity as well as the institutions like the National Arts Council, the Arts and Culture department, it's supposed to be run by creative arts fraternity practitioners... The policy that run our fraternity are not set by us... Mercy Pakela, South African artist

@TheRealClementM Music by Brenda Fassie,Yvonne and Mercy Pakela's music came in handy because they came after the sombre mood created by June 1976 and Steve Biko's killing in 1977.Before they came in there was a lull musically.#thecmshow — KABELO MG (@KabeloMG) July 1, 2021

@TheRealClementM thanks for bringing Mercy Pakela, Ms Ayashisa amateki, reminds me of the days of Dalom Kids. We used to do spansula dance back in late 80s — Sphiwe Dubandlela (@dubsphiwe) July 1, 2021

