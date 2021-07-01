OPINION: How do the latest right-to-repairs guidelines affect me?





Motoring journalist at Cars.co.za Ciro De Siena takes a look at Right to Repairs guidelines that take effect today.

Right to Repair

The Right to Repair guidelines, which take effect from 1 July 2021, represent possibly the largest change to the way new cars are sold and maintained in South Africa in decades.

There are very important new rules and regulations in place which South African motorists and franchised car dealerships need to understand and follow going forward.

What is the Right to Repair?

After years of lobbying the government, the Right to Repair Campaign (RTRC) sought to bring South African practices in line with current legislation which is in place across much of Europe.

After extensive consultations with interested parties, the Competition Commission of South Africa has published new guidelines relating to the motoring industry, which franchised dealers must follow, or face punitive measures in cases brought forward to the Competition Commission by consumers.

The underlying legal basis is the existing Competitions Act, Act 89 of 1998.

It is important to note that these new guidelines do not affect, replace or negate existing consumer protection as enshrined in the Consumer Protection Act, a detailed explanation of which you will find here in our recent podcast with highly regarded consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyqMXgeH8L8

The new Right to Repair (RTR) guidelines only apply to the sale of new and used vehicles which are still within their original warranty period.

How does the Right to Repair work?

This is a complex and far-reaching new framework for buyers and sellers, and perhaps the best way to explain the intricacies is to follow the story of a fictional new car buyer. So allow us to introduce you to Luke Skywalker, who has arrived from another planet and would like to buy a new BMW 3 Series to enjoy in his retirement.

Mr Skywalker walks into a franchised BMW dealership on 1 July 2021 and takes a look around. He falls in love with a stunning 320d and decides to buy it on the spot, through a finance deal.

When Luke sits down with the salesperson, the dealer must now separately disclose the price of the vehicle (which includes the manufacturer warranty, which in this case is 5 years/unlimited km, or whichever comes first) and the cost of the service plan. Previously, this would have been bundled together, and Luke would not have been able to see what the service plan would have cost. Before RTR came into force, Luke would also not have had the option of servicing the car outside of the franchised dealer network. If he did so, it would have voided his warranty completely.

And so Luke decides to finance the car without the service plan, and his journey of looking after his own car begins.

The first thing Luke should do is familiarise himself with the vehicle’s service schedule, which would be included in the handbook of the car, or if he is still unsure, he can ask the dealer to provide a document outlining the service intervals and service descriptions for the vehicle.

It is also very important at this junction for Luke to familiarise himself with the warranty schedule of his new car, in other words, exactly which parts and systems are covered by the manufacturer warranty, and more importantly, which aren’t.

For instance, if the alternator (a part that is almost always covered by the manufacturer warranty) breaks down within the warranty period, then Luke goes straight to the dealership for the repair or replacement of the part.

However, if Luke burns through the clutch in the warranty period (a part which is most often not covered under warranty) then Luke now has some options, which we’ll go through below.

The next step is to find a trustworthy independent service provider (ISP, or third party workshop), which is where things can get quite tricky.

We highly advise that Mr Skywalker only takes the car to a MIWA-accredited service centre, preferably one that specialises in BMW. MIWA is the Motor Industry Workshop Association of South Africa. They have roughly 3000 accredited service providers which are all held to high standards of workmanship and importantly, are forced to carry liability insurance for defective parts or faulty workmanship. More information can be found here: www.miwa.org.za

Liability insurance is now a hugely important concern for consumers. This is because, in the case of poor workmanship or an inferior part causing damage to a part or system which is covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, the dealer is within their rights to refuse to repair the part or system at their cost. This means that Luke will have to claim from the ISP, and the ISP will have to claim from their insurance.

In the example where Luke has burnt his clutch out, before the RTR guidelines kicked in, he would have no choice but to pay the dealership for the parts and for the repair. Any other action would have resulted in voiding the warranty.

However, now Mr Skywalker can ask the dealership for a quote on the parts and repair. He can then shop around for a better price on the part and the labour, and then make the choice himself. If he goes the third-party route, he will not lose his vehicle warranty.

In this instance, it is likely that by pursuing the 3rd party route, Luke will save money compared to opting for having the repair done at the dealer.

However, let’s say the new clutch that was installed fails and damages the gearbox. The gearbox is a warranty item and so Luke takes it to the franchised dealer. The dealer assesses the issue and finds that the clutch was faulty (or was installed poorly) and caused damage to the gearbox.

The dealer is within their rights, according to the new RTR framework, to refuse to repair or replace the gearbox. This means Luke has to go back to the ISP and make a claim there, where, hopefully, the insurance claim process goes smoothly, the workshop’s insurance pays out and Luke’s gearbox is swiftly replaced, so that his car doesn’t stand there like a 2-tonne German paperweight with a sound system.

It is not clear in the guidelines if the third-party workshop should replace the gearbox, or if Luke should be paid out and take the money to the dealership to replace the gearbox. However, there is the potential for real headaches here for Luke, where he could be caught in a Bermuda triangle of different parties pointing fingers at each other, never mind the sheer amount of paperwork and phone calls it would likely require to resolve this issue.

For the next few years, Luke’s 3 Series ownership runs relatively smoothly and he sticks to the service schedule of the car, ensuring that the service book is stamped along the way.

Three years after buying the car, he decides that the 3 Series isn’t doing it for him anymore and he’s tired of having to fold the seats down to fit his lightsabre in the boot. And so he decides he wants to upgrade to an SUV. Time to trade in or sell the 3 Series.

Luke heads back to the dealer he bought the car from and asks for a trade-in price. At this point, the dealer has the power to set the trade-in amount, and it remains to be seen as to whether dealers will choose to devalue cars that have not been serviced “in-house”. Equally, if Luke sold privately, the buyer might not be willing to offer the asking price as the car has been serviced via 3rd party service centres.

Luke decides to take the dealer’s offer and upgrades to a BMW X3. Luke’s 3 Series hits the showroom floor and, as the car still has 2 years left on the warranty, the next buyer will have to make the same choice; whether to buy an in-house dealership service plan or service the car privately.

How will Right To Repair affect me financially?

If you opt out of buying a manufacturer's service plan at the point of purchase, it is important to remember that you will now have to have the finances available when the time comes to service the car.

Traditionally, with the service plan cost bundled into the purchase price, the buyer would not “feel the sting” of servicing costs as they would simply be paying one complete instalment per month to the bank.

That being said, it is worth remembering that by financing your service plan, you are paying interest on that amount for the finance period. In this sense, even if servicing the car yourself costs exactly the same amount as servicing through the dealer, it would still be cheaper as you are saving five or six years' worth of interest.

How much will a service plan cost under Right to Repair in South Africa?

Well, this is a great question. We spent some time on the phone today chatting to franchised dealers, and as of 1 July, it appears they are not ready to separate the service plan from a new car’s price at the point of purchase. The reason for this is that dealerships do not set the price for service plans on new vehicles; this is set by “head office” - the manufacturers (OEMs) themselves.

We spoke to salespeople at Toyota and BMW dealerships in Cape Town and they admit they are in a tricky situation. If a customer walks in today and asks for the service plan to be unbundled, they would not necessarily be able to help.

We are awaiting official comment from the OEMs themselves and will add their comments to this article as soon as possible.

What does Right to Repair mean for the industry?

It is certainly early days, but the ripple effects from the new RTR guidelines are going to have deep and far-reaching effects on the industry, and some of those changes are already happening.

For instance, motor group MOTUS has launched MotorHappy, a 3rd-party service plan product for new vehicles and vehicles still under warranty. The motorist pays one fee per month, and the plan includes all scheduled services, and a list of parts (consumables such as oils and spark plugs) that will be replaced under the plan. More information can be found here: www.motorhappy.co.za

We spoke to a MIWA-accredited workshop owner who says the RTR guidelines are having the desired effect, in that they are giving consumers more choice, and bringing down the cost of repairs, mostly because the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers, or car brands) and franchised dealerships are having to drop their parts and labour prices to be more competitive with the rest of the market.

The big losers here are the OEMs, as in the past they have made generally large margins on parts.

How will I know if I am being sold genuine parts?

Reputable and MIWA-accredited dealers should only use genuine parts in your vehicle, and you are entitled to, and definitely should ask, for a list of those parts and their parts numbers to be included on your invoice. A thorough paper trail will definitely be a valuable tool should a dispute arise.

The reality is that many parts in your car, especially consumables such as filters and spark plugs, are not made by brands such as BMW and Volkswagen. They are made by brands such as Bosch and NGK for the big car brands. Independent workshops will often fit exactly the same part to your car that the franchised dealer would have fitted, except the part arrived in a white box instead of a box with a VW logo on the side.

It is hugely important to ask which parts are being fitted to your car, especially in the event of a large part replacement, like a clutch.

How will an independent service provider know what to do with my car?

In markets like the USA and most of Europe, Right to Repair has been in place for at least the past 12 years now. In that time, car manufacturers have made all the important information required available online and to third-party providers.

Wiring diagrams, parts replacement instructions, service schedules, major service requirements, technical drawings and other critical documents are all available to third-party workshops to assist them in servicing the car.

It is unclear how this will work in South Africa. There is no specific agreement or guideline in place which forces local subsidiaries of car brands to provide this information to local independent service providers (ISP). However, according to the owner of the ISP we spoke to, it is very easy to find all this information online already as there are dedicated online services which are in the business of collating all this information and providing it to workshops for a fee.

One of the issues that the workshop owner we spoke to was worried about was the issue of special tools. Very often, modern cars require proprietary tools to enable the mechanics to execute certain repairs. The guidelines state that the OEMs will have to make these tools available to ISPs, but the fear is that they will be prohibitively expensive.

How will a digital record of my car be kept?

One of the more useful aspects of car dealers handling all servicing and repairs up until now is that a thorough service history of used cars was available at the touch of a button, by simply running the car’s VIN number through the manufacturer’s database.

Motorists who choose to use ISPs may be asking, how will this information be recorded? This issue has not been fully resolved, however, we have been told that a system is being built, which will allow ISPs to log services and service histories with the manufacturer, in a common system that all interested parties can access.

In summary

Make no mistake, the Right to Repair is a seismic shift in the motoring landscape of South Africa. Franchised dealers and OEMs are going to have to adapt and change their business models to be more competitive.

Ultimately, we suspect that very soon, the consumer will have far more choice at the point of purchase, as to whether they want to opt for an OEM service plan, a service plan which may be offered by the group company which owns the dealership (for instance Barloworld, Thorp, MOTUS) or with an aftermarket service like MotorHappy.

We feel that what motorists really want is headache-free motoring. And the business model which offers the best combination of price and headaches will almost certainly become the dominant way of doing business in years to come.

If you are about to buy a car and are leaning towards opting out of the OEM service plan, we strongly advise you to do extensive homework and research into looking after the car you’ve bought, and into finding a reputable specialist who can look after the car. In fact, it might be better to find a specialist first, before buying the car!

Generally speaking, however, more choice was never a bad thing for the consumer.