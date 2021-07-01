ConCourt ruling on CR17 funding 'vindication of our arguments on transparency'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
South Africa’s tax season is now open
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner of South African Revenue Service
Today at 16:20
Tributes pour in for legendary musician steve kekana
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Joe Nina - Veteran musican
Today at 17:10
SAHPRA status of Covid vaccine registrations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Today at 17:20
Concourt dismisses public protector’s appeal over CR17 campaign bank statements
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:40
Medical aid boss appeals to Ramaphosa: Let the private sector vaccinate South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 18:13
Collecting tax from shrunken tax base
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
The death of dining: sit-down restaurants will not survive alert lockdown four
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle - Marketing is more than social media
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Spaun - Co-Owner at School of Rock
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Where can I get good information on investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
The new amended Aarto Act has officially kicked into gear. Here are its 4 phases Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the department's education drive for the public will continue until September this year. 1 July 2021 2:46 PM
ConCourt ruling on CR17 funding 'vindication of our arguments on transparency' Mandy Wiener speaks to Amabhungane advocacy coordinator Cherese Thakur about the CR17 ConCourt judgment. 1 July 2021 2:34 PM
OPINION: How do the latest right-to-repairs guidelines affect me? Motoring journalist at Cars.co.za Ciro De Siena takes a look at Right to Repairs guidelines that take effect today. 1 July 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president. 1 July 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president. 1 July 2021 9:52 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
View all Politics
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Running from home to make it big in Joburg: Mercy Pakela on her career Born in the Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Mercy Pakela carved a signature style for herself at the same time as the likes of her mates s... 1 July 2021 3:37 PM
South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he has passed away. 1 July 2021 2:08 PM
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 10:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling. 29 June 2021 7:09 PM
View all Opinion
ConCourt ruling on CR17 funding 'vindication of our arguments on transparency'

1 July 2021 2:34 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Ramaphosa
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
CR17 campaign
CR17 campaign.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Amabhungane advocacy coordinator Cherese Thakur about the CR17 ConCourt judgment.

The Constitutional Court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not deliberately mislead Parliament about donations to his CR17 campaign.

Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment on Thursday morning and said Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Amabhungane advocacy coordinator Cherese Thakur about the ruling on their application for political funding disclosure.

Amabhungane regards this as a win or rather a stepping stone to what we eventually hope will be an eventual vindication of our arguments in relation to transparency.

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator- Amabhungane

Having an argument in the High court again gives us an opportunity to ventilate our arguments again and to push forward what we think is in the interest of transparency.

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator- Amabhungane

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

The new amended Aarto Act has officially kicked into gear. Here are its 4 phases

1 July 2021 2:46 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the department's education drive for the public will continue until September this year.

OPINION: How do the latest right-to-repairs guidelines affect me?

1 July 2021 2:01 PM

Motoring journalist at Cars.co.za Ciro De Siena takes a look at Right to Repairs guidelines that take effect today.

COVID-19 vaccination registration opens for people in their 50s

1 July 2021 12:37 PM

From 1 pm on Thursday afternoon, people between 50 and 59 years old will be able to register their profiles on government's electronic vaccination data system.

IN FULL: ConCourt judgment on Public Protector's appeal in CR17 matter

1 July 2021 12:13 PM

The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president.

ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter

1 July 2021 11:06 AM

The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president.

WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign

1 July 2021 9:52 AM

The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president.

We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals

1 July 2021 9:19 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to medical doctors about what they experience on a daily basis in hospitals and private practice.

Joburg rates increases kick in on Thursday while residents struggle financially

1 July 2021 8:18 AM

City Power customers will now pay a whopping 14.6% more for electricity, water and sanitation will now cost 6.8% more, while refuse removal is going up by 4.3% and property rates by 2%.

COVID-19: South Africa records 19,506 new cases and 383 deaths

1 July 2021 7:03 AM

The Health Department says 3,026,636 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

