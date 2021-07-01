ConCourt ruling on CR17 funding 'vindication of our arguments on transparency'
The Constitutional Court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not deliberately mislead Parliament about donations to his CR17 campaign.
Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment on Thursday morning and said Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Amabhungane advocacy coordinator Cherese Thakur about the ruling on their application for political funding disclosure.
BREAKING NEWS— amaBhungane (@amaBhungane) July 1, 2021
AmaBhungane vindicated by #ConstitutionalCourt in #PPvCR17 decision! CC has ruled that the High Court was wrong not to consider amaB's argument on the need for internal campaign financing disclosure. The issue will go back to the High Court.
Amabhungane regards this as a win or rather a stepping stone to what we eventually hope will be an eventual vindication of our arguments in relation to transparency.Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator- Amabhungane
Having an argument in the High court again gives us an opportunity to ventilate our arguments again and to push forward what we think is in the interest of transparency.Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator- Amabhungane
Listen to the full interview below:
