South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away
JOHANNESBURG - The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 63.
A family member told Eyewitness News Kekana passed away this morning at a Polokwane hospital following a short illness.
His cousin Johannes Kekana said he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.
He was born in Limpopo and lost his sight at the age of 5.
In addition to being a musician, Kekana was a qualified advocate and was awarded an honorary doctorate in philosophy from Unisa in 2020.
One of his most popular songs was Take your Love and Keep It featuring Nana Coyote.
South Africans paid tribute to Kekana on social media.
What an incredible voice he had. Grew up loving this song and its theatrics plus the vocal delivery by both him and the late Nana Coyote Motijoane....— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 1, 2021
May the humble soul of Bra Steve Kekana rest in peace. 🕊🕊🙏🏾💔🙏🏾#RIPSteveKekana pic.twitter.com/bItiACgsCj
This was probably his last performance. Thank you for the good music Legend. 🙌🏾#RIPSteveKekana pic.twitter.com/p9g76MfRfp— m a s h e s h a 💨 (@dollar_mashesha) July 1, 2021
Rest well Malome 🥺😭💔🕊️#RipSteveKekana pic.twitter.com/xQZEZk14nV— Queen✨Kholofelo 🌷❤️ (@QUEEN_29_07) July 1, 2021
