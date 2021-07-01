Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
The Restaurant Collective is warning that sit-down restaurants will not survive the current Level 4 lockdown restrictions.
The organisation says government should urgently reconsider their plight.
RELATED: #LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
The broad, unsubtle approach of the current adjusted Level 4 lockdown restrictions that lumps together sit-down restaurants, take-aways, bars, taverns and other eateries, reveals a simple lack of understanding of the operations of each sector and how to best serve and protect the people and the jobs in those sectors.Statement - The Restaurant Collective
RELATED: Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, spokesperson for The Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket.
The situation for restaurants is snowballing she says.
It is really a demoralising blow... Last year decimated the industry, then things opened up and we started to claw our way back...Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
Just as you're starting to pay back loans and improve cash flow, it hits you again!Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
Relying on take away orders is not feasible - it's a completely different business model says Harding
She takes issue with what's perceived as government's non-collaborative and blanket approach to "restaurants".
Harding also takes up the much-repeated call for the data which proves that these establishments are Covid super-spreader venues.
Solutions only come to fruition through discussion, she says.
That [blanket approach] goes for everything from a Mugg & Bean, Spur, Ocean Basket to the little pizzeria! Are those really the dangerous places?Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
We are also afraid... but there are protocols in place. Let's make sure they are being implemented... We are all prepared to collaborate in some way... Let's look at it and and dissect it and come up with alternatives which can be debated and tested.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
There's a term that I found which is 'languishing mental health'... It's about saying you don't really detect real mental health issues but it's the undertone of something happening where people... just don't have any feeling and the word that is used to describe it is hopelessness.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
How many times can you get up?Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
Listen to Harding's appeal (skip to 1:55) in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ellyy89/ellyy892006/ellyy89200600010/148660862-outdoor-restaurant-terrace-with-enough-of-space-between-tables-following-the-rules-of-hygiene-and-so.jpg
