Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched tax filing season and for the first time ever it's to be a completely virtual one.
Sars offices will be closed for at least six weeks in view of the Covid-19 third wave.
Collectively, we will ensure that the tax administration system of our Republic continues to remain accessible to allow taxpayers to fulfil their obligations and to ensure the tax revenues due, are collected.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Help is available online, on the phone and via sms.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
We are confident that every single obligation an individual tax payer has to fulfill can be done online... Last year we added 30 additional digital offerings; we have expanded that now to 45.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
We have also introduced the 'dumb' phone because not everyone has a smart device, so we've now introduced an sms channel for people to obtain their tax numbers, ask for a statement of account...Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Every year we obviously watch with concern, and particularly during the last 12 months, when every job that is lost begins to chip away at the tax base - every family that emigrates as tax payers is a concern, every business that closes is a concern to us.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Sars is particularly concerned, he says, about the fact that many of the South Africans neither in education training or employment are young people.
At the same time the revenue service has worked hard to add people not formerly registered, to the tax base.
Today, for example, I announced 26,000 individuals who had economic activities in excess of R1 million who we discovered were not registered!Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
We are also now at 103 countries with whom we exchange information automatically and that has led us to issue the first batch of letters to 1,500 tax payers to alert them that they're on the radar...Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Find more info on the new virtual tax season announced by Kieswetter here.
Listen to the conversation with the Sars boss below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_revenue_service.html
More from Business
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business.Read More
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.Read More
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.Read More
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billionRead More
'We can do the work for you': Sars lends helping hand during 2021 tax season
The 2021 tax season is upon us and while the Sars offices are closed for physical walk-ins, help is still at hand.Read More
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.Read More
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.Read More
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021
Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.Read More
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
More from Local
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening.Read More
READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him
A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for not attending the commission.Read More
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer.Read More
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt
ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s debacle had reignited concerning divisions amid threats of defiance by his supporters.Read More
Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women
The Department of Health announced on Saturday that all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated can receive the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson jab.Read More
'Don't spend 20 years paying off your bond' Certified financial planner advices
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse about taking out a mortgage loan.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases
The Health Department says 3,305,965 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications
The city said Geoff Makhubo will remain in hospital until his medical team is satisfied with his recovery.Read More
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business.Read More