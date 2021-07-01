'We can do the work for you': Sars lends helping hand during 2021 tax season

Get your calculators, documents and spreadsheets out - it's tax season again.

South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter speaks to Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, on the 2021 tax season and how they're making it easier for taxpayers to submit.

It is indeed a daunting task. We would not be able to do it on our own. For example, one of the value propositions that we provide taxpayers this year, that we started last year, is something called auto assessment. Which means that we will do all the work on your behalf to get you an assessment outcome and if you are happy with it, you can submit and the job is done. You don't have to do anything.

Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner