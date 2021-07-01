RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days





Steve Kekana never saw his disability as a hindrance to the things he wanted to achieve and he sang until the last few days before his passing, according to industry colleagues.

Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, who was related to Kekana by marriage and was a great friend and colleague of his as well as Joe Nina, who was mentored by Kekana as a young musician.

It is a shocker, you know, I wasn't expecting this, Two weeks ago, we were paying tribute to Zacks Nkosi and I did the usual, performed 'Burn Out' on stage and Steve was there and I asked him to come and join me because there's this very fantastic part he did on the song and it was incredible. When I come to think about that, it's almost like he was bidding farewell. Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, SA legendary musician

Ntsiki, his wife, is my half-sister. So, it's a family type of thing and it's a double-blow for me I honestly did not expect it to have happened so soon because there were no signs whatsoever that he wasn't well... A big loss to the country... Steve was a great role model... He didn't allow his blindness to determine how far he could take himself. Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, SA legendary musician

Joe Nina describes the last he spent with him a few days ago...

I'm not only shocked, but also in deep pain. It's like yesterday we were together and today he's gone... On Tuesday last week, we had a recording - one of his songs I asked him that I'd love to give it a different flavour and give it a fresh vibe. He was so excited about it. He came in the studio, did the vocals, but just towards the end of our session, he said he had a pain on his chest and I phoned my doctor, Doctor Thando Khumalo. We went to Thando and he checked him thoroughly and all he said was his sugar level was a big problem and he gave him a letter to give back to his doctor when he goes back to Polokwane that he must change his medication.

Joe says he received a call this morning informing him that Steve had been admitted, but was doing. But less than an hour later, he got the news of his passing.

