RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
The death of dining: sit-down restaurants will not survive alert lockdown four
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle - Marketing is more than social media
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Spaun - Co-Owner at School of Rock
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Where can I get good information on investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The new amended Aarto Act has officially kicked into gear. Here are its 4 phases Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the department's education drive for the public will continue until September this year. 1 July 2021 2:46 PM
ConCourt ruling on CR17 funding 'vindication of our arguments on transparency' Mandy Wiener speaks to Amabhungane advocacy coordinator Cherese Thakur about the CR17 ConCourt judgment. 1 July 2021 2:34 PM
OPINION: How do the latest right-to-repairs guidelines affect me? Motoring journalist at Cars.co.za Ciro De Siena takes a look at Right to Repairs guidelines that take effect today. 1 July 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president. 1 July 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president. 1 July 2021 9:52 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
View all Politics
'We can do the work for you': Sars lends helping hand during 2021 tax season The 2021 tax season is upon us and while the Sars offices are closed for physical walk-ins, help is still at hand. 1 July 2021 4:47 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Steve Kekana. 1 July 2021 5:35 PM
Running from home to make it big in Joburg: Mercy Pakela on her career Born in the Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Mercy Pakela carved a signature style for herself at the same time as the likes of her mates s... 1 July 2021 3:37 PM
South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he has passed away. 1 July 2021 2:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days

1 July 2021 5:35 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Steve Kekana
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse
Joe Nina

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Steve Kekana.

Steve Kekana never saw his disability as a hindrance to the things he wanted to achieve and he sang until the last few days before his passing, according to industry colleagues.

Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, who was related to Kekana by marriage and was a great friend and colleague of his as well as Joe Nina, who was mentored by Kekana as a young musician.

It is a shocker, you know, I wasn't expecting this, Two weeks ago, we were paying tribute to Zacks Nkosi and I did the usual, performed 'Burn Out' on stage and Steve was there and I asked him to come and join me because there's this very fantastic part he did on the song and it was incredible. When I come to think about that, it's almost like he was bidding farewell.

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, SA legendary musician

Ntsiki, his wife, is my half-sister. So, it's a family type of thing and it's a double-blow for me I honestly did not expect it to have happened so soon because there were no signs whatsoever that he wasn't well... A big loss to the country... Steve was a great role model... He didn't allow his blindness to determine how far he could take himself.

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, SA legendary musician

Listen to the full interview below...

Joe Nina describes the last he spent with him a few days ago...

I'm not only shocked, but also in deep pain. It's like yesterday we were together and today he's gone... On Tuesday last week, we had a recording - one of his songs I asked him that I'd love to give it a different flavour and give it a fresh vibe. He was so excited about it. He came in the studio, did the vocals, but just towards the end of our session, he said he had a pain on his chest and I phoned my doctor, Doctor Thando Khumalo. We went to Thando and he checked him thoroughly and all he said was his sugar level was a big problem and he gave him a letter to give back to his doctor when he goes back to Polokwane that he must change his medication.

Joe says he received a call this morning informing him that Steve had been admitted, but was doing. But less than an hour later, he got the news of his passing.

Listen to the full interview below...




1 July 2021 5:35 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Steve Kekana
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse
Joe Nina

More from Lifestyle

Running from home to make it big in Joburg: Mercy Pakela on her career

1 July 2021 3:37 PM

Born in the Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Mercy Pakela carved a signature style for herself at the same time as the likes of her mates such as Brenda Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka were climbing the ladder to superstardom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral

1 July 2021 10:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor

1 July 2021 9:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral

30 June 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral

30 June 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4

29 June 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire

29 June 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

29 June 2021 10:51 AM

Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollout programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days

Lifestyle

ConCourt ruling on CR17 funding 'vindication of our arguments on transparency'

Local

We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I am shocked, in disbelief’ - Fellow musicians remember Steve Kekana

1 July 2021 6:37 PM

Expert: Concourt ruling legitimises reviews into PP's fitness to hold office

1 July 2021 6:33 PM

Calls mount for SADC to intervene in eSwatini amid pro-democracy protests

1 July 2021 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA